[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar's statue unveiled in presence of the legend ahead of IND vs SL 2023 World Cup game

Legendary Indian batter and arguably the best ever to grace the game, Sachin Tendulkar's statue was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, November 1. It came on the eve of the 2023 World Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka at the venue.

Tendulkar played his domestic cricket for Mumbai and has some incredible memories of the ground, arguably none better than winning the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. It was perhaps fitting that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled the statue built just beside the Sachin Tendulkar stand.

In a video posted by BCCI, Tendulkar, along with his family, was seen taking a lap and waving to the crowd who had gathered to see the ceremony. He was also handed over a miniature figure of the actual statue. Here's the video:

Virat Kohli has an opportunity to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record at Wankhede

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has always considered Sachin Tendulkar as his idol and inspiration behind choosing to pursue cricket professionally. It is perhaps magical how Kohli now stands on the brink of getting to 49 ODI hundred. This would equal the record held by Tendulkar of most hundreds in the format.

What better place to try and equal the legend's record than the latter's home ground. That is arguably something the fans will be looking forward to on Thursday against Sri Lanka. Kohli has 354 runs in just six games in the 2023 World Cup so far, with a hundred and three half-centuries to his name.

After a fantastic 95 against New Zealand in Dharamshala, Kohli had a rare blip against England where he was dismissed for a duck. He will certainly be keen to come back into form against Sri Lanka on Thursday. The Men in Blue have a chance to seal their semifinal qualification if they can beat Sri Lanka and make it seven wins from seven.