[Watch] Sai Sudharsan takes stunning catch to send back Heinrich Klaasen in IND vs SA series decider

Sai Sudharsan took a stellar catch in the ODI series decider between India and South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, December 21. The sharp grab ended Klaasen’s innings for 21 runs off 22 balls, comprising three boundaries.

Klaasen’s dismissal took place in the 33rd over of South Africa’s run chase. Avesh Khan bowled a length ball on off that stopped onto the bat. The right-handed batter went for the drive but ended up chipping it in the air towards the mid-off fielder.

The ball was finishing several yards before the fielder, but Sudharsan produced a full stretched front dive to complete the catch. The third umpire confirmed that the fingers were underneath the ball before making the final decision.

Watch Sai Sudharsan's catch below:

With the dismissal, the Men in Blue reduced the Proteas to 174/5 in a 297-run chase.

Sai Sudharsan has taken international cricket like a duck to water. The left-handed batter smashed unbeaten 55 and 62 in the first two ODIs versus South Africa. He, however, failed to deliver in the third and final ODI, scoring 10 runs in 16 deliveries.

Sai Sudharsan’s India set 297-run target for South Africa in series decider

A clinical batting performance from Sanju Samson helped the visitors post 296/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Samson smashed 108 off 114, including three maximums and six boundaries.

Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh also chipped in with scores of 52 (77) and 38 (27), respectively. Debutante Rajat Patidar and skipper KL Rahul also contributed in with scores in 20s.

Beuran Hendricks starred with the ball for the hosts, finishing with figures of 3/63, while Nandre Burger bagged two wickets. Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj also picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, South Africa were 198/7 after 40 overs, with Beuran Hendricks and Keshav Maharaj at the crease.

The Men in Blue will look to win the game and register their first ODI series in South Africa after 2018. The series is currently tied 1-1 after two matches.

