[Watch] Sam Billings inflicts a direct hit run out after brilliant pick up and throw from the deep

Sam Billings produced a brilliant bit of magic in the field as he inflicted a direct hit run out from almost 40 meters. England are currently taking on Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match ODI series, and Billings' outstanding throw helped the hosts close out Sri Lanka's innings at 185.

Sam Billings was stationed at deep mid-wicket when Chamika Karunaratne pushed the ball to the on side while looking for two. The Englishman was onto the ball in a flash and took a direct hit from the deep, even from a tough angle, at the non-striker's end. Praveen Jayawickrama was caught well short of his crease.

You can view the dismissal here:

Sri Lanka failed to put in much resistance with the bat in the first ODI after being invited to bat first by the hosts. All-rounder Chris Woakes was the star of the show for England, returning with brilliant figures of 4-18 in his 10 overs including five maidens.

Sam Billings fails with the bat during England's chase against Sri Lanka

England got off to a flying start at Chester-le-Streer while chasing a low total of 186, courtesy of opener Jonny Bairstow (43 off 21 balls). However, Sri Lanka staged a comeback, picking up four wickets in the space of 26 runs.

Sam Billings, who came in at no.5, was dismissed for 3 off the bowling of Dushmantha Chameera. As things stand, the hosts are 112-4, needing another 74 runs to win. Joe Root and Moeen Ali are currently out in the middle.

Billings, meanwhile, is hoping to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad but realizes the competition for places in England will make things harder for him. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the 30-year-old acknowledged that it has been deflating while waiting in the wings to get his chances in playing XI.

"It has been deflating at times, I'll be honest, not playing any cricket and missing out on all fronts. Of course I want to be in it (T20 World Cup squad) but I'm very cautious not to look too far ahead," said Billings.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava