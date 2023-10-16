England all-rounder Sam Curran pushed a cameraman away in frustration after being hit for 20 runs in an over during the 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan on Sunday (October 15) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The incident took place after the ninth over in the first innings of the match. It was a forgettable one for Sam Curran as Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hammered him for a couple of boundaries, resulting in a 20-run over.

Curran then went to field near the boundary line, where a cameraman was focussing the camera on him. On noticing the same, Sam Curran shoved him aside with his hand.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Sam Curran had a poor outing with both bat and ball against Afghanistan

Sam Curran had a bad day at the office on Sunday as Afghanistan batters dominated him. Jos Buttler gave only four overs to him for this reason. Curran ended up conceding 46 runs in them and returned wicketless.

Afghanistan put up a competitive total of 284 in the first innings on the back of knocks by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80) and Ikram Alikhil (58).

England batters then found life hard against the Afghanistan spinners, who bundled them out for 215 in 40.3 overs to help their side register a famous win. Curran could not do justice to his all-rounder role in the English side, as he managed to score only 10 runs from 23 balls.

English skipper Jos Buttler reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation and said:

"Disappointing, having won the toss and electing to field and me missing the ball down the leg-side early on, tough loss to take and obviously couldn't set the tone but congratulations to Afghanistan on the win, they outplayed us today. I think, you always think about execution both with the bat and ball, not at the level we wanted to be, consistently enough, that's the areas we lost the game."