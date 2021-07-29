Watch: Sandeep Warrier breaks down while receiving India cap

Indian pacer Sandeep Warrier had tears of joy when he received his India cap from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. The pacer will be representing India in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Amidst a huge round of applause, Sandeep Warrier's dream of playing for India was realized. All his teammates gave him a hug and wished him all the best for his international debut.

Here is the video of Sandeep Warrier receiving his India cap

The series between India and Sri Lanka is delicately poised with all to play for in the third T20I. Krunal Pandya testing positive for COVID-19 had led to eight other players being isolated and India had only 11 players to choose from apart from the net bowlers.

India has made just one change as Sandeep Warrier replaces an injured Navdeep Saini. Warrier has been impressive for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the limited opportunities that he has been receiving. He also has 53 wickets in the 56 T20s that he has played.

Team India were already thin in their batting department and had to start well in their innings. However, it has been a downslide as they have already lost four wickets in the first five overs.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan returned in the very first over for a duck off Dushmantha Chameera. Ramesh Mendis struck Devdutt Padikkal right in front to put the visitors in a spot of bother.

Just when a partnership was needed for the visitors, Sri Lanka introduced dangerman Wanindu Hasaranga was introduced into the attack. He foxed both Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad and trapped them in front.

India will be hoping that their long tail fires while Sri Lanka will look to bowl out the Indian batting as soon as possible.

