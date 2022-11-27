[Watch] Sanju Samson helps groundsmen bring on the covers during rain interruption in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Although Sanju Samson couldn't find a place in India's playing XI for their second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton, he was in high spirits and won hearts of many fans with his gesture towards the groundsmen.

With rain interrupting the second ODI, the groundsmen had already covered the pitch and were now trying to bring in the bigger covers to protect the entire square. Heavy winds made it tough for them to handle the huge cover properly.

Watching this, Samson walked towards the groundsmen and helped them control the cover amidst the strong winds. Some fans in the crowd recorded the video and it was posted by Rajasthan Royals on their social media handles.

Shikhar Dhawan explains why Team India left out Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has played just 11 ODIs, but averages 66 and has excelled in the role of a finisher given to him by the team management. Whenever an opportunity came his way, Samson tried to make the most of it.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #SanjuSamson Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don't have enough all rounders and part time options. My two cents on why there's a dearth of all rounders and part timers. #NZvIND Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don't have enough all rounders and part time options. My two cents on why there's a dearth of all rounders and part timers. #NZvIND #SanjuSamson https://t.co/78nKQStEkK

Perhaps that's why fans were unhappy that Samson was left out of the playing XI for the second ODI. However, after the game was abandoned due to rain, stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan explained why the Men in Blue made changes to their side.

He said:

"We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well, and in both directions. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, shows the depth of our squad."

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

