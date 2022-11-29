WATCH: Sanju Samson in nets ahead of 3rd ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch

Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson was seen hitting the nets ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The right-handed batter looked comfortable in the nets against the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Shardul Thakur.

Samson will be aiming to return to India's playing XI against the Kiwis in Wednesday's (November 30) clash.

The Kerala-born batter was left out of the second ODI in Deepak Hooda's favor, much to the dismay of several former cricketers and fans.

The 27-year-old was one of the best batters in India's ODI series against South Africa at home before the T20 World Cup. He struck 118 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 114.56. He also scored a 38-ball 36 in the first ODI against the Kiwis in Auckland.

Shikhar Dhawan explains Sanju Samson's exclusion from the second ODI against New Zealand

Shikhar Dhawan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking after the washed-out second ODI in Hamilton, stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan addressed the changes by saying:

"We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, shows the depth of our squad."

The left-handed batter added:

"Not in our control, you just have to wait. We were waiting to get the game started, can’t help it. Now looking forward to the 3rd game. I was quite surprised with the surface, I thought it would be seaming quite a bit, but it wasn’t as much as the last match."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvIND Hello Hagley! The 3rd Sterling Reserve ODI against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is SOLD OUT. Follow play LIVE on Wednesday with @sparknzsport @TodayFM_nz in NZ and in India with @PrimeVideoIN Hello Hagley! The 3rd Sterling Reserve ODI against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is SOLD OUT. Follow play LIVE on Wednesday with @sparknzsport + @TodayFM_nz in NZ and in India with @PrimeVideoIN. #NZvIND https://t.co/8zje56TteA

New Zealand lead the three-match ODI rubber by a 1-0 margin, thanks to their seven-wicket victory in the opening match.

Persistent showers at Seddon Park in Hamilton forced the second game to be washed out. After a three-hour delay, the match was reduced to 29 overs. But no play was possible after 12.5 overs.

Poll : 0 votes