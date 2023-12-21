[Watch] Sanju Samson shows off his biceps after maiden hundred for India in third ODI against South Africa

Sanju Samson had an outing to remember for India in the third ODI against South Africa in Paarl on Thursday, December 21, as he brought up his maiden international hundred. There has been a lot of talk about how Samson has had all the potential to be a world-class batter but hasn't quite shown consistency over the years.

However, the hundred against the Proteas could be a turning point in his international career. As Samson drove the ball down the ground for a single to bring up his hundred, there was a thunderous applause from the dressing room.

The crowd were also up on their feet to laud an incredible innings from Sanju Samson. The right-hander soaked in the moment and showed his biceps to the dressing room as well in his celebration.

Here's the video of Samson's magical moment:

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma set up a strong platform for India

The pitch in Paarl was a tricky one as the ball wasn't really coming onto the bat that well. When the visitors lost their captain KL Rahul at 101/3, they needed a strong partnership and a platform to build on.

That's when Sanju Samson got together with Tilak Varma and tried to consolidate India's innings. While Tilak struggled in the first half of his innings, Samson continued to score at a fair rate. Gradually, runs started to flow from both ends and both batters got to their respective half-centuries.

Tilak's wicket brought Rinku Singh to the crease, who took off from the get-go and ensured Samson didn't have to take too many risks before getting to his maiden ODI hundred. His 108(114), coupled with Rinku's cameo, has helped India post a challenging 296/8 in their 50 overs.

Given the grip in the pitch the bowlers, South Africa will need a good start to have a crack at the target.

