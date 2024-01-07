[Watch] Sanju Samson signs autographs and clicks pictures with fans at a Ranji Trophy match

Sanju Samson received love and support from the crowd during the Ranji Trophy match between Kerala and Uttar Pradesh at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. He acknowledged their admiration by interacting with them, signing autographs, and clicking photos.

Samson is leading the Kerala team in this ongoing match against UP in Alappuzha. UP batted first in the contest and made 302. In response, Kerala got all out for 243 in 74 overs.

Batting at number 7, Samson scored 35 (46) before Yash Dayal dismissed him by inducing an edge, pouched by wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel. UP then reached 219/1 in 62 overs at stumps on Day 3. They currently lead by 278 runs with one day left in the contest.

A cricket fan shared a video on X to give a glimpse of the incident on Sunday (January 7). In it, Samson can be seen near the fence of the ground, greeting them by shaking hands and clicking selfies along with signing autographs.

You can watch Sanju Samson's interaction with the fans in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Selectors include Sanju Samson in the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan

After missing the T20I series in South Africa last month, Sanju Samson made a comeback into the Indian squad for the upcoming matches against Afghanistan. Samson and Jitesh Sharma got the nod as wicket-keepers in the squad, ahead of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul.

Team India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Here is the complete schedule of the three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan:

Match 1: January 11 (Thursday) | Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali | Time: 7 pm IST

Match 2: January 14 (Sunday) | Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore | Time: 7 pm IST

Match 3: January 17 (Wednesday) | Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru | Time: 7 pm IST

Do you agree with the decisions taken by the selectors for the upcoming series? Let us know your views in the comments section.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App