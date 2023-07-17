[Watch] Sanju Samson sweats it out at the NCA ahead of IND vs WI limited overs series

Sanju Samson is gearing up for the limited-overs series in West Indies, scheduled to be played from July 27 to August 13.

In a post shared on social media, the wicketkeeper-batter can be seen wearing a black T-shirt with matching shorts and sports shoes and a chain around his neck during his intense session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)’s gym in Bengaluru. The 28-year-old captioned it with flexed biceps emoji.

On the professional front, Samson was last seen in action for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter amassed 362 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 153.39, including three half-centuries.

The Kerala batter last played for India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. He hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I of the three-match series.

Sanju Samson likely to replace Ishan Kishan in playing XI

Sanju Samson has, so far, represented the Men in Blue in 11 ODIs, scoring 330 runs at an average of 66, including two half-centuries.

Samson might play at No. 5 after Ishan Kishan failed to deliver as middle order batter during the home series against New Zealand, returning with figures of 5, 8*, and 17. The left-handed batter then scored just 3 runs against Australia in the first ODI despite returning to the opening slot.

With KL Rahul ruled out due to injury, Samson will now look to grab the opportunity with both hands ahead of the 2023 World Cup. India will host the ICC tournament from October 5 to November 19.

It will be Samson’s second tour of the West Indies. He previously scored 12, 54, and 6* during the three-match ODI series in July last year.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

IND vs WI ODIs [starts 7 pm IST]

July 27: 1st ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados

July 29: 2nd ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados

August 1: 3rd ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad