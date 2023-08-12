[WATCH] Sanju Samson takes a stunner, Arshdeep Singh lets out a big roar after sending back Kyle Mayers with a brutal bouncer

Arshdeep Singh took a wicket in his first over of the fourth T20I between India and West Indies, sending back opener Kyle Mayers for 17 (7).

Mayers hit a sumptuous drive for a boundary on the third ball. Arshdeep went short and nasty on the next and the ball rose on the southpaw sharply, taking an edge of his attempted ramp to Sanju Samson, who jumped high and grabbed it brilliantly behind the stumps. The pacer then let out a big roar to celebrate.

You can watch the dismissal below:

The wicket reduced West Indies to 19/1 after 1.4 overs.

Mayers poor form in the series continued with this dismissal. H has managed just 58 runs in four matches at an average of 14.50 and a strike rate of 141.46. This was Arshdeep's fourth wicket of the series, taking his average to 25.75.

Arshdeep Singh takes another before the powerplay

The pacer came back in the final over of the powerplay to take another wicket, this time the other opener, Brandon King.

The right-handed batter slashed hard at a short and wide delivery but didn't time it, again due to the extra bounce off the surface and the top edge flew to Kuldeep Yadav at short third man who timed his dive well to grab it cleanly.

West Indies reached a decent total of 55 at the end of the powerplay but the two wickets would hurt them.

Arshdeep Singh has surprisingly not been in India's plans for the 50-over competitions this year. His ability to bowl both with the new ball and in the death overs alongside his left-arm angle could've come in handy.

He wasn't included in the ODI series against West Indies and has been chosen for the second-string Indian team for the Asian Games, a competition that will clash with the ODI World Cup.

You can catch the live proceedings of the game here.