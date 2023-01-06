Sarfaraz Ahmed registered his maiden Test hundred on home soil today in the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi. The veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batter became a bit emotional after touching the three-figure mark as he celebrated in a unique style.

The second and final game of the World Test Championship series between Pakistan and New Zealand is underway at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan started the fifth day needing 319 runs to win but slumped to 80-5 in the first session.

It looked like the visitors would wrap up the series with a win, but Sarfaraz Ahmed fought back like a warrior. Batting at number six, the wicket-keeper batter, playing his first Test series in four years, joined hands with Saud Shakeel (32) to keep Pakistan's hopes alive. Ahmed completed his century off 135 balls, smashing nine fours and a six.

You can watch the video of his celebration after completing his hundred against New Zealand here:

Ahmed is currently batting on 117. Saud Shakeel lost his wicket after scoring 32, while Agha Salman departed for a brisk 30. Pakistan need 42 runs to win the game, with a minimum of ten overs remaining but only three wickets in hadn. You can follow the live scorecard of the game right here.

When was the last time Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a Test hundred for Pakistan?

Pakistan vs Australia - 1st Test Day Two (Image: Getty)

Sarfaraz Ahmed's last Test century came in 2014 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In fact, all of his three previous Test hundreds came that year. The first one was against Sri Lanka in Colombo, followed by scores of 109 and 112 against Australia and New Zealand respectively in Dubai.

Ahmed is batting on a career-best Test score. It will be interesting to see if he can take Pakistan home with only the tail for company and the light fading quickly.

