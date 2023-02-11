[Watch] "Screen pe replay dikha na" - Rohit Sharma hilariously sends a message to cameraman who was showing his face on the big screen

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was not too pleased with the broadcast crew showing his face on the big screen as the team waited for a replay. The incident happened during Australia's second innings in the first Test against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday.

Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Peter Handscomb in front of his stumps on the second ball of the innings' 18th over. The Indian team appealed for LBW, but umpire Richard Illingworth was unmoved. Rohit Sharma asked for a review.

The cameraman showed Rohit's face on the big screen while the entire team was waiting for the review. Rohit hilariously told him not to focus on his face but to show the replay.

"Abe mujhe kya dikha raha hai, screen pe replay dikha na," he said. (Why are you showing me? Show the replay on the screen.)

You can watch the video here:

Gaurav Jaimini @Gaurav__Jaimini



#AUSvsIND Rohit Sharma going 'abe mujhe kya dikha Raha hai, screen pe replay dikha na' was my moment of the day. 🤣 Rohit Sharma going 'abe mujhe kya dikha Raha hai, screen pe replay dikha na' was my moment of the day. 🤣#AUSvsIND https://t.co/QReEBNatjh

When you're playing a series like this, it's important to start well: Rohit Sharma delighted with India's performance

Meanwhile, India sealed a big win at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday. A phenomenal bowling display in the second innings helped India bowl Australia out for just 91 runs in 32.3 overs and win by an innings and 132 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, captain Rohit Sharma said:

"It was (special) considering a lot of things. Start of the series, very important where we stand in the championship table. When you're playing a series like this it's important to start well. I'm happy I could put in a performance like this to help the team."

Rohit led the team from the front by scoring a hundred in the first innings. He was one of the candidates to win the Man of the Match award, but Ravindra Jadeja took home the prize thanks to his half-century and seven wickets.

Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes