[Watch] Shabnim Ismail knocks over the middle-stump to dismiss Shafali Verma in MI vs DC clash in WPL 2024 

Mumbai Indians (MI) women's team pacer Shabnim Ismail got her side off to the perfect start in her debut for the franchise by dismissing Shafali Verma in the third over of the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.

The MI bowlers kept things extremely tight in the opening clash of the WPL 2024 after Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss. The DC openers, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, struggled to get off the mark following a tight first over by Shabnim Ismail, followed by yet another tight over by left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque.

Shafali Verma, who found the fielder with almost all of her strokes in the early stages of the powerplay, had no choice but to go after Shabnim Ismail during the fielding restrictions. However, the length delivery by the former South African speedster managed to sneak past the opening batter's attempt to play across the line, resulting in the middle stump being uprooted.

Have a look at the dismissal right here (click on link here in case video below is inaccessible):

Shafali Verma departed after scoring just one run off eight deliveries, kickstarting her campaign on a very poor note. She had a topsy-turvy inaugural season in 2023 while playing the role of the aggressor.

The opening batter scored 252 runs in nine innings, and ended up as the ninth leading run-scorer with an astonishing strike rate of 184.

Delhi Capitals aiming to rebuild after Shafali Verma's early dismissal

The runners-up from the inaugural edition will aim to recover from their poor start, and all-rounder Alice Capsey has come out with intent to take on the MI bowlers and make the most of what is left of the powerplay.

The England international announced her arrival with a couple of boundaries against her fellow national teammate, Nat Sciver-Brunt. As of writing, DC are placed at 16-1 after four overs, with MI having used three bowlers so far.

How many runs will DC score in the first innings of the WPL 2024 opening contest? Let us know what you think.

