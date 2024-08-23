[Watch] Shadman Islam gets bowled for 93 by Mohammad Ali in PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2024

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam was dismissed for 93 by pacer Mohammad Ali during the first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan on Friday, August 23, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The 29-year-old was bowled on the last ball of the 66th over, just before Tea on Day 3. Ali bowled a fuller delivery that angled back in. Shadman Islam attempted to play it straight, but the ball went through the gap between bat and pad. The left-hander fell just seven runs short of his second Test century.

Here’s the video of the dismissal:

Shadman Islam's impressive 93 off 183 balls was laced with 12 boundaries. He departed with Bangladesh on 199 for four after 66 overs.

Shadman Islam leads the charge for Bangladesh

Bangladesh didn't have the best start on Day 3, with Naseem Shah dismissing Zakir Hasan for 12. Shortly after, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was castled by Khurram Shahzad for 16.

Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque then built a 94-run partnership for the third wicket off 146 balls, before Shahzad dismissed Haque in a similar fashion for 50. Shadman was in superb form and seemed poised for his second Test hundred.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 214 for four at the end of 72 overs, still trailing by 234 runs, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease.

Earlier in the match, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Saud Shakeel delivered outstanding performances for the hosts. Shakeel notched up a third century in his 11th Test, scoring 141 off 261 balls with nine boundaries. Meanwhile, Rizwan remained unbeaten on 171 off 239 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes. Pakistan declared their first innings at 448-6 after 113 overs.

