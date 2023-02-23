[Watch] Shafali Verma gives a heated send-off to Beth Mooney in Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal

Rising Indian women's cricket team star Shafali Verma gave an aggressive send-off to Australia Women's senior cricketer Beth Mooney in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final on Thursday, February 23. Verma could not control her emotions after taking Mooney's catch.

Earlier in the match, Shafali Verma dropped Beth Mooney's catch off Radha Yadav's bowling in the 10th over and the delivery went for a four. She was unhappy with her effort, and when she finally held on to a catch of the same batter two overs later, Verma decided to give the Aussie a send-off.

Beth Mooney was on 32 when Verma dropped her catch. The Australian opener added 22 more runs to her total and departed to the dressing room with 54 runs to her name. She smashed seven fours and a six in her 37-ball knock.

Mooney was the top-scorer for Australia Women in the first innings. Her half-century helped the Aussies post a fantastic total of 172/4 in their 20 overs. Meg Lanning provided a brilliant finish to the innings with an unbeaten 34-ball 49. Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers as she returned with figures of 2/32.

Shafali Verma will have to play a big knock to help India Women win the match

England v India - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 (Image: Getty)

Shafali Verma led India to the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup title earlier this year in South Africa. However, her batting performances in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup have not been as impressive.

In her last two matches, Verma has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of less than 100. Indian fans will hope for a top-quality performance from the rising star in the 173-run chase against Australia Women.

