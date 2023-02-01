The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials felicitated the Indian U19 Women's team who emerged victorious in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa last week. The board cordially invited all the players for the third T20I match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also graced the event to commemorate the players. Before the match began, Tendulkar and the BCCI office-bearers honored the World Cup-winning players and handed them a cheque of ₹five crores.

Following the first innings of the T20I match between the Men in Blue and New Zealand, Shafali Verma and her teammates did a victory lap along the boundary of the world's largest cricket stadium and celebrated their victory with fans in attendance.

You can catch a glimpse of it in the video below:

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen

Special Celebrations

At the World's Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🏟️



That moment when



#TeamIndia Special TriumphSpecial CelebrationsAt the World's Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🏟️That moment when @TheShafaliVerma & Co. enjoyed a lap of honour for their #U19T20WorldCup glory Special Triumph 🏆Special Celebrations 👏At the World's Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🏟️ 🔝🎥 That moment when @TheShafaliVerma & Co. enjoyed a lap of honour for their #U19T20WorldCup glory #TeamIndia https://t.co/lzf2LLGzJf

"You have a responsibility to become role models now"- Sachin Tendulkar's advice to the Indian Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup winning squad members

Sachin Tendulkar gave a piece of valuable advice to the Indian Under-19 Women's team members during the felicitation ceremony on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. He motivated them to work harder, building on this success and becoming role models for aspiring cricketers.

Tendulkar said:

"You have a responsibility to become role models now. I am sure you’ll go from strength to strength and achieve many more laurels for our country.”

He added:

“This is a magnificent performance and I feel it’s like so much like a blossoming tree with beautiful flowers and fruits which everyone admires but I think it’s equally important to recognize the contribution of the roots and the solid foundation that tree has got that solid foundation."

"I am talking about our former women cricketers who have inspired generations to pick up a cricket bat and ball to go out and give your best. I feel, just to name a few, Shanta Rangaswamy, Diana Edulji, Anjum Chopra, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami. The list goes on and on.”

The Hardik Pandya-led senior men's team won the third T20I against New Zealand and sealed the series by a 2-1 margin.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes