[Watch] Shaheen Afridi sends off-stump flying as Ben Stokes misses out on consecutive 2023 World Cup centuries during ENG vs PAK clash

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi dismissed Ben Stokes with the ripper of a delivery in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash between England and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, November 11.

With the dismissal, Stokes departed for 84 runs off 76 balls, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. The left-handed batter shared a 132-run partnership with Joe Root for the second wicket.

The dismissal took place in the 41st over of England’s innings. Afridi bowled a reverse swinging yorker that uprooted the off-stump. Stokes tried to swing the bat but missed it altogether.

The Englishman was stunned by the delivery. He shook his head and made a hand motion to show how the ball came back in late.

Stokes has amassed 304 runs in six matches at an average of 50.66, including one ton and two half-centuries. The 32-year-old smashed 108 off 84 deliveries in the last match.

Ben Stokes top scores as England set 338-run target for Pakistan in 2023 World Cup clash

A clinical batting performance from Ben Stokes helped England post 337/9 against Pakistan in their allotted 50 overs. Apart from Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow chipped in with scores of 60 (72) and 59 (61), respectively.

Haris Rauf starred with the ball for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 3/64 while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up two wickets apiece. Iftikhar Ahmed also settled for one wicket.

For the unversed, Pakistan are out of the semifinal race due to a below-par net run rate as compared to New Zealand. The Men in Green have an impossible task to chase the target within seven overs.

On the other hand, England are eyeing a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Thus, the Jos Buttler-led must retain seventh place in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

A win will boost their chances of automatic qualification for the ICC event as the Netherlands also have equal (four) points after eight matches in the ongoing 50-over tournament.

