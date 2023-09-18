[Watch] Shai Hope smashes Rahkeem Cornwall for 32 runs in an over to reach 41-ball century in CPL 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) batter Shai Hope registered a breathtaking century off just 41 deliveries by smashing off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for 32 runs in an over. The batting exhibition took place in the final group stage clash of CPL 2023 between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Barbados Royals.

Coming in at No.3, Hope looked in devastating mood from the get-go, reaching his half-century in just 23 balls. However, the West Indian ODI skipper went into top gear for his final 32 runs by racing from 69 to three figures in six deliveries.

The elegant batter destroyed Cornwall for two boundaries and four sixes in the 16th over of the innings to complete the ton off his 41st delivery. It was also the second-fastest hundred in CPL history only behind Andre Russell, who scored his in a delivery lesser in 2016.

Following a misfiled for four off the first delivery, Shai Hope smashed a hattrick of sixes through the midwicket and cover region, taking him into the 90s. The right-hander then smoked another boundary and a maximum off the final two deliveries to complete the landmark.

Hope's heroics helped Guyana post a mammoth 226/7 in their 20 overs and helped him become the leading run-scorer of the group stages of CPL 2023.

In reply, last year's finalists, Barbados Royals, succumbed to the pressure of a massive required rate to finish on 138/6, suffering an 88-run defeat.

"I decided to express myself and it just clicked" - Shai Hope

Shai Hope admitted wanting to be aggressive from the word go in Guyana's final group game, considering their solid start and batting depth.

Coming in at 35/1 in just 3.1 overs, the West Indian ODI skipper pulled off only the fifth century of the tournament. Hope has been in sensational form throughout the season, scoring 407 runs at an average of 58.14 and 149 strike rate, with a century and four half-centuries.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hope stated after winning the Player of the Match award:

"Today I decided to express myself and it just clicked. It was my matchup and we had a very solid start and we had a lot of depth in our batting. Rahkeem had to take the punch but it was one of those days. Gives great confidence going into the playoffs. I always believe that I can score runs in any format I play. Good pitch and I capitalized."

With the win, Guyana finished atop the points table, with an incredible 17 points in 10 matches, winning eight and losing just a lone game. They also eliminated last year's table toppers, Barbados Royals, from playoff qualification.

Despite being the most consistent side in CPL history, the Warriors are yet to clinch the title. They will begin their endeavor for the elusive trophy with Qualifier One against the Trinbago Knight Riders on Wednesday, September 20.