[Watch] Shakib Al Hasan loses cool yet again, repeatedly hits fan in crowd with cap 

Bangladesh’s superstar all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is once again in the news for his temper issues. This time, he has been captured hitting a fan with a cap, while being surrounded by security during a promotional event.

Shakib impressed in the first T20I against England in Chattogram as the hosts won the game by six wickets. The captain got the wicket of Dawid Malan for 4 and contributed an unbeaten 34 off 24 balls in a chase of 157.

Off the field, though, his woes continue. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shakib is seen surrounded by a huge crowd amid tight security.

While trying to make his way through the crowd, the enraged cricketer was seen hitting a fan with a cap thrice.

While his cricketing achievements are unparalleled in Bangladesh cricket, Shakib’s inability to control his temper has got him into trouble multiple times.

He infamously kicked and threw down the stumps during the Dhaka T20 Premier League a couple of years back.

“The way we approached the game was fantastic” - Shakib on 1st T20I win

Speaking of on-field performance, Bangladesh came up with a clinical effort to get the better of England in the first T20I. Reflecting on the win, Shakib said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"The way we approached the game was fantastic, can't ask more from our team. When we were bowling, we were under the pump but no one panicked. Everyone knew what they needed to do. All the bowlers stuck to their plans. Other than my dropped catch, everyone fielded really well.”

“In T20s, when you don't think too much, you perform well. That's the environment we are trying to create in the dressing room. Hopefully, we can continue this. This is a very good start. If you think about 2024, we'll be playing the World Cup in West Indies. We can build on from here. We can only get better so that we can put a very good team when the World Cup comes.”

The second T20I of the Bangladesh-England series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, March 12.

