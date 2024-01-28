[Watch] Shamar Joseph cleans up Cameron Green and Travis Head with back-to-back jaffas

Shamar Joseph's tour of Australia got even better on Sunday as he struck twice in two balls to send back Cameron Green and Travis Head, bringing West Indies roaring back into the contest at the Gabba.

The right-arm pacer missed his side's bowling spell on Saturday due to a foot injury he suffered after getting hit by a Mitchell Starc yorker.

He was brought into the attack when Steven Smith and Green were going strong with their overnight partnership. In just his second over of the day, he got one to jag back sharply into Green at high pace and the right-hander didn't have enough time to get inside the line. The ball took the edge and clattered his stumps.

On the next ball, he went around the wicket and welcomed Head with a searing yorker on the base of the off-stump which the left-hander just couldn't keep out.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

This was the third low score for Green in the series, a continuation of his beginner's struggle after shifting to number four. For Head, it was a King Pair - as he got out for a golden duck in the first innings of the Test as well.

Shamar Joseph comes up with 2 more unbelievable strikes

If breaking a key partnership and getting the opposition's biggest Test savior out for a golden duck wasn't enough, Shamar struck twice more to get Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey out within a few overs as well. While Marsh edged one in the channel to the slips, Carey was bowled by a high-pace nip-backer like Green.

From a comfortable 113/2, Shamar brought Australia's innings crashing down to 136/6 in a chase of 216 runs. At the time of writing this piece, Smith was standing solid and Australia had sent Mitchell Starc at the other end to try and get a few boundaries and shift the momentum of the innings again.

Catch the live-action here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App