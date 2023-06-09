[Watch] Shardul Thakur survives lbw as Pat Cummins bowls second no-ball of WTC 2023 final

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur survived a leg-before-wicket (lbw) dismissal against Australia as skipper Pat Cummins bowled the second no-ball of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Day 3, Friday (June 9).

The incident took place during the 60th over of India's innings when Cummins’ delivery hit Thakur on the pads. The Aussies started to celebrate, but replays showed that the pacer bowled a no-ball, which saved Thakur.

If it would have been a legal delivery, then Thakur would've been adjudged out via umpire’s call as the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.

Watch Cummins’ no-ball against Thakur below:

Interestingly, Rahane (89*) survived a similar dismissal when Cummins bowled a no-ball when the right-handed batter was batting on the score of 17.

Like Rahane, Thakur (36*) will now look to grab the opportunity with hands and complete his half-century.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur steal the show with the bat on 1st session of Day 3 in the WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur shone for Team India during the first session after India resumed Day 3 at 151/5. KS Bharat departed for just five runs but Rahane and Thakur shared a century partnership for the seventh wicket.

At Lunch, India were 260/6 with Rahane and Thakur batting on 89 and 36, respectively.

Earlier on Day 2, Australia made inroads as the top four batters failed to deliver with the bat. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill departed for 15 and 13, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli returned with 14 each.

Ravindra Jadeja, however, starred with the bat, scoring 48. He also shared a 71-run stand with Rahane to recover India from 71/4.

Scott Boland emerged as the pick of the Australian bowlers, with figures of 2/47, while the remaining four bowlers settled for one wicket apiece.

Batting first, Australia posted 469 in their first innings, courtesy of centuries by Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121). The duo shared a 285-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

For India, Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur settled for two apiece. Ravindra Jadeja also scalped one wicket.

Click here to follow the WTC 2023 final scores.

