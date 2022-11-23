[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan and co. sweat it out ahead of India's ODI series against NZ

Team India have begun their preparations for the ODI series against New Zealand, set to begin in Auckland on Friday, November 25. Journalist Vimal Kumar posted a video on his YouTube channel wherein the ODI players could be seen getting into their groove ahead of the encounter at Eden Park.

Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan was seen strolling on the ground and getting a feel of the conditions. He also had a keen look at the players practicing in the nets. All-rounders Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar had a high-octane nets session where they worked on their batting.

Sanju Samson was also seen getting an extended session and having a chat with the throwdown expert, probably taking feedback from him. With Rishabh Pant being named as the vice-captain, it will be interesting to see if the team management plays Samson. Shubman Gill was seen doing a bit of knocking and seems set to open the batting alongside Dhawan.

Here's the video:

Opportunity for India's fringe players to make a mark

The Men in Blue have rested big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the New Zealand ODIs and this opens up opportunities for a number of players. Gill has another chance to keep knocking on the door of selectors with the ODI World Cup in just under a year's time.

The likes of Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and even Suryakumar Yadav might sense an opportunity to make meaningful contributions in the middle order. Umran Malik will also hope to get a go in the ODIs as his pace could be an X-factor for India.

India's Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Poll : 0 votes