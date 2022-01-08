[WATCH] Shikhar Dhawan posts hilarious reel featuring himself and Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a hilarious Instagram reel featuring himself and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to amuse his fans.

Dhawan has been very active on Instagram, creating reels with multiple cricketers like Prithvi Shaw and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In his latest post, fans can see Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal enacting funny dialogs while the latter does a biceps hammer curl exercise in a gym.

Shikhar Dhawan shared reel on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

"Tainu Rabb da vasta @yuzi_chahal23 🙏🏼😆."

You can watch the video below:

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal are currently training at the NCA in Bangalore to get ready for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against South Africa. The duo, along with other members of the ODI squad currently in India, will board a flight to the African nation soon.

You cannot expect Shikhar Dhawan's domestic performance to decide his place in the team: Saba Karim

Former Indian keeper Saba Karim hailed the selectors' decision to retain Shikhar Dhawan in the 18-man ODI squad for the upcoming 3-match series against South Africa.

Shikhar Dhawan's ODI spot was under scrutiny following the emergence of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw. In this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy, Dhawan scored a paltry 56 runs at an abysmal average of 11.20. Youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored in the competition with 603 runs at an astonishing average of 150.75.

Despite his poor form in VHT, the selectors kept their faith in the veteran Delhi opener. During a recent discussion on India News, Saba Karim gave his opinion on the matter and said:

"You cannot expect Shikhar Dhawan's domestic performance to decide his place in the team. His performance for Team India at the international level decides his place in the team. Here, the selectors feel that Shikhar Dhawan still has the qualities that can help the team to grow."

He added:

"That is why Shikhar Dhawan is still getting an opportunity in this team. There is a strong possibility that Ruturaj Gaikwad can play at No. 3 as well."

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see how Dhawan performs in the series in South Africa series as Gaikwad will be eagerly waiting on the bench for an opportunity.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar