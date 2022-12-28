[WATCH] Shikhar Dhawan posts video with motivational message a day after being sacked from ODI squad 

Veteran Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has shared a video comprising glimpses of his workout and net sessions. Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 28, the 37-year-old uploaded the clip with an inspirational message in the caption.

On Tuesday, December 27, Dhawan was dropped from the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka to be played at home next month. The decision was on somewhat expected lines as the southpaw has not been among the runs in the last few series.

Reacting to the ax, the Delhi cricketer posted a video on social media in which he is seen working on his batting as well as his fitness. Dhawan shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

“Gal jeet haar di nahi hundi, Jigrey di hundi hai. Kam kari chalo baaki hamesha Rabb di rza ch raho🤗🙏🏼 (It’s not about winning or losing, but about courage. We should do our work; rest is in God’s hands.)"

Dhawan registered scores of 72, three, and 28 during the three-match ODI series in New Zealand. He failed to reach double figures in the one-dayers in Bangladesh. In three matches, he put up disappointing scores of seven, eight, and three.

“Does this mean it’s the end of the road?” - Former India pacer reacts to Dhawan’s exclusion

Sharing his thoughts after Dhawan was dropped from the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, former pacer Dodda Ganesh wondered if the move would mark the end of the cricketer’s international career.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Tuesday, he posted:

"Does this mean it’s the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan as an international cricketer? He was a mighty-fine ODI batter and won India many a games and tournaments. It’s really unfortunate if his career ends in this fashion.”

Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ @doddaganesha #CricketTwitter Does this mean it’s the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan as an international cricketer? He was a mighty-fine ODI batter and won India many a games and tournaments. It’s really unfortunate if his career ends in this fashion #DoddaMathu Does this mean it’s the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan as an international cricketer? He was a mighty-fine ODI batter and won India many a games and tournaments. It’s really unfortunate if his career ends in this fashion #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter

Dhawan has a fantastic ODI record for India. In 167 matches, he has scored 6793 runs at an average of 44.11 with the aid of 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

Team India’s squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Team India’s schedule for Sri Lanka ODIs

1st ODI: January 10, 2:00 pm, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

2nd ODI: January 12, 2:00 pm, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

3rd ODI: January 15, 2:00 pm, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Poll : 0 votes