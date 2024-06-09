[Watch] Shivam Dube perishes for just 3 runs after a soft dismissal in IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash 

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube had a disappointing outing in the 2024 T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan. The Nassau County International Stadium in New York hosted the big clash on Sunday, June 9. The left-handed batter hardly looked comfortable at the crease and ended up scoring just three runs off nine deliveries, before being dismissed by Naseem Shah.

Dube came into the crease following Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in the 13th over. He was up against a fiery Haris Rauf straightaway and began his innings with three dot balls. Placed in the unit for his ability to take on the spinners, Dube struggled against Imad Wasim's accuracy. He scored only a couple of runs off four deliveries to be under pressure.

Dube tried to defend a Naseem Shah delivery in the 14th over but ended up lobbing it straight back to the bowler for the simplest of catches. Have a look at the dismissal right here.

Shivam Dube is having a terrible time adjusting to the surfaces in the tournament. He struggled in the warm-up contest against Bangladesh, scoring only 14 runs off 16 deliveries, with only one six.

Team India face a collapse of epic proportions following Dube's departure

The Men in Blue have completely lost the plot in the middle overs. They were placed well at 89-3 and were dreaming of ending up with a healthy total of 150-160. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube departed in quick succession. With Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja also getting out off successive deliveries, India were reduced to 96-7 in the 15th over.

India's downward spiral continued and they have been bowled out for 119 runs. The Pakistani pacers have been among the wickets, with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picking up three wickets, while Amir claimed two scalps as well.

