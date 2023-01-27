[WATCH] Shivam Mavi gets run out after miscommunication with Washington Sundar in 1st IND vs NZ T20I

Shivam Mavi got run out cheaply in the first India-New Zealand T20I at the JSCA International Sports Complex on Friday, January 27.

Chasing 177 runs for victory, the Men in Blue suffered a batting debacle. They were reduced to 15/3, with the top three batters back in the dressing room within the first four overs.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship with a 68-run fourth-wicket partnership. But the Kiwis bounced back once again, picking up wickets at regular intervals to dominate proceedings.

Mavi, who came out to bat after the dismissal of Deepak Hooda, was unfortunate to get run out for two runs off three deliveries. The youngster tried to pull a back-of-the-length delivery from Blair Tickner on the leg side. However, Mavi was done by the extra pace and miscued it over the bowler.

Mavi immediately ran for a single but was late given that he was on the back foot. A miscommunication with his partner Washington Sundar didn't help his cause as Mitchell Santner hit the stumps to catch Mavi short of his crease.

Watch the clip here:

Meanwhile, Washington played a blinder, smashing 50 runs off 28 deliveries. But it wasn't enough to take the team home. India could only muster 155/9 in their stipulated 20 overs, falling short by 21 runs.

As a result, the Men in Blue are 1-0 down in the three-match series.

"We were trying to discuss what sort of ball is the most effective" - Michael Bracewell on his discussions with Mitchell Santner

Team India had to pay the price for bowling first as the wicket changed considerably in the second innings, assisting the bowlers.

Mitchell Santer and Michael Bracewell utilized the conditions to great effect to nullify the threat from the Indian batters, returning with combined figures of 4/44 from eight overs.

Throwing light on his conversation with the skipper, Bracewell revealed that the Kiwis were trying to figure out the right line and length to bowl to on this wicket.

"We (Santner and I) were trying to discuss what sort of ball is the most effective on the wicket," he said at the end of the game. "Great to have his experience around. There was a little bit of moisture out there towards the end, probably not as much as we were expecting."

The second game of the series is scheduled to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

