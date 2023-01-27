[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav holes out to Finn Allen after getting a start in 1st IND vs NZ T20I

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav failed to convert his start into a match-winning knock in the first T20I against New Zealand at the JSCA International Sports Complex on Friday, January 27.

Chasing 177 runs for victory, the Men in Blues were reduced to 15/3 with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Rahul Tripathi getting out cheaply. While Ishan managed to score only four runs, Gill and Tripathi were dismissed for seven and a duck, respectively.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar then steadied the ship with a decent partnership. They added 68 runs for the fourth wicket before the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter holed out to Finn Allen in the long-on region.

The right-handed batter wanted to chip a googly from Ish Sodhi over the 30-yard circle but the timing was superb as the ball traveled the distance. Allen ran a few meters to complete an easy catch as Sodhi gave the Kiwis a massive breakthrough.

Watch the clip here:

India lose the plot after Suryakumar Yadav's departure

Reeling at 88/4 in the 12th over after the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav, India needed their skipper Hardik Pandya to play a big knock from thereon. But the all-rounder perished in the next over while trying to clear the boundary.

He top-edged one as Michael Bracewell completed an easy catch off his own bowling.

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Hence, we need Virat in T20Is as well. Hence, we need Virat in T20Is as well.

Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi also perished cheaply without making any significant contributions as the Kiwi spinners dominated the proceedings. Bracewell and Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets apiece to keep the Blackcaps in the driver's seat.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 127/7 after 17 overs with Washington Sundar (29* off 18 balls) keeping India's hopes alive. The Men in Blue need 50 runs off the final three overs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Also Read: "Free ke runs le lo, no ball le lo" - Fans react as Arshdeep Singh concedes 51 runs in 1st IND vs NZ T20I

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes