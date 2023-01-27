"Free ke runs le lo, no ball le lo" - Fans react as Arshdeep Singh concedes 51 runs in 1st IND vs NZ T20I

Arshdeep Singh had an off day in the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Complex in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

The young left-arm pacer conceded 51 runs in his four overs as the visitors posted 176/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. Daryl Mitchell smashed 27 runs off Arshdeep's final over, including three sixes and a boundary. In the process, Mitchell registered a 26-ball half-century, his fourth in the T20Is.

Meanwhile, this was the second instance of Arshdeep conceding 50-plus runs in his T20 career. He is the second Indian bowler to concede this unwanted record more than once. Only Yuzvendra Chahal is ahead on the list, going for more than 50 runs on three occasions.

Fans slammed Arshdeep for his sub-par performance in Ranchi. While many reckon that he is fairly overrated as a death-over specialist, others feel he is far off the form that he showed in the IPL while playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Here are some of the reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Arshdeep Singh knows fans watch bilateral series for entertainment. Arshdeep Singh knows fans watch bilateral series for entertainment.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan A lot of criticism on Arshdeep Singh already, he's quite young and will learn with time. He's a bowler who's dangerous when the conditions are favouring him and when he's getting movement off the pitch, it's clear that he struggles when conditions are batting friendly. #INDvNZ A lot of criticism on Arshdeep Singh already, he's quite young and will learn with time. He's a bowler who's dangerous when the conditions are favouring him and when he's getting movement off the pitch, it's clear that he struggles when conditions are batting friendly. #INDvNZ

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL Arshdeep Singh in India's team, under - [Just for fun]



Rohit's Captaincy Others Captaincy Arshdeep Singh in India's team, under - [Just for fun]Rohit's Captaincy Others Captaincy https://t.co/TV6Oyz2sLS

Aditya @Adityakrsaha PBKS wala Arshdeep Singh PBKS wala Arshdeep Singh https://t.co/gsvJeDK4L3

Kanishka @Kanishka018 Arshdeep Singh throwing no ball in every match 🙂 #NZvsIND Arshdeep Singh throwing no ball in every match 🙂 #NZvsIND https://t.co/erpSatOCge

Gabbar @GabbbarSingh Arshdeep Singh reminds me of those helpless medium pacers in the 90s clobbered by Jayasuriya & Kaluvitharna. Arshdeep Singh reminds me of those helpless medium pacers in the 90s clobbered by Jayasuriya & Kaluvitharna.

𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐆𝐨𝐝😡 @LordGod188

Mohsin Khan is a better bowler than Arshdeep Singh.

#IndvsNZ Unpopular opinion:Mohsin Khan is a better bowler than Arshdeep Singh. Unpopular opinion:Mohsin Khan is a better bowler than Arshdeep Singh.#IndvsNZ https://t.co/Ur8YBiA83U

Mayank @kmayank9 Arshdeep Singh going off the boil in the last few games. Not helping his chances with so many no-balls. #INDvNZ Arshdeep Singh going off the boil in the last few games. Not helping his chances with so many no-balls. #INDvNZ

Pct devotee (mostly shadabs🥀) @PctDevotee

Thank u for making me feel like nz can win🥹 ARSHDEEP SINGH <<<<3Thank u for making me feel like nz can win🥹 ARSHDEEP SINGH <<<<3Thank u for making me feel like nz can win🥹👍 https://t.co/c5SLq35uQT

Hamxa @hamxaalyani



51 of just 24 Balls at the strike rate of 212 🥵



#INDVsNZT20

#arshdeepsingh Well played pajii51 of just 24 Balls at the strike rate of 212 Well played pajii51 of just 24 Balls at the strike rate of 212🔥🔥🥵#INDVsNZT20 #arshdeepsingh https://t.co/UlBnc9KjQ1

anay @GoneTheNextBall I'm worried about arshdeep singh bros mental health I'm worried about arshdeep singh bros mental health https://t.co/KXfseLxCQN

Dinesh Lilawat @ImDL45



Doing same mistakes again and again, literally in every match.



Not acceptable!!



#INDvNZ #arshdeepsingh Arshdeep Singh silently becoming overrated in T20 format.Doing same mistakes again and again, literally in every match.Not acceptable!! Arshdeep Singh silently becoming overrated in T20 format.Doing same mistakes again and again, literally in every match.Not acceptable!!#INDvNZ #arshdeepsingh https://t.co/otKNAlRtbF

Earlier in the day, Devon Conway steadied the ship for the Kiwis after Washington Sundar's double-wicket over. Reeling at 43/2, Conway, who has been in superb form, led the counter-attack with a half-century.

He got out after a well-made 52 off 35 balls, a knock studded with seven boundaries and a six before Mitchell took over the baton and tore apart the Indian bowlers to post a challenging total.

India lose early wickets in the run chase

Chasing a mammoth 177-run target, the Men in Blue were reduced to 15/3 with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Rahul Tripathi back in the hut. While Tripathi got out for a duck, Gill and Ishan managed to score seven and four runs, respectively.

Since then, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have steadied the ship with a decent partnership for the fourth wicket. At the time of writing, the hosts were 63/3 at the end of nine overs.

