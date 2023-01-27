"Free ke runs le lo, no ball le lo" - Fans react as Arshdeep Singh concedes 51 runs in 1st IND vs NZ T20I

Arshdeep Singh had an off day in the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Complex in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.
The young left-arm pacer conceded 51 runs in his four overs as the visitors posted 176/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. Daryl Mitchell smashed 27 runs off Arshdeep's final over, including three sixes and a boundary. In the process, Mitchell registered a 26-ball half-century, his fourth in the T20Is.
Meanwhile, this was the second instance of Arshdeep conceding 50-plus runs in his T20 career. He is the second Indian bowler to concede this unwanted record more than once. Only Yuzvendra Chahal is ahead on the list, going for more than 50 runs on three occasions.
Fans slammed Arshdeep for his sub-par performance in Ranchi. While many reckon that he is fairly overrated as a death-over specialist, others feel he is far off the form that he showed in the IPL while playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Here are some of the reactions:
Earlier in the day, Devon Conway steadied the ship for the Kiwis after Washington Sundar's double-wicket over. Reeling at 43/2, Conway, who has been in superb form, led the counter-attack with a half-century.
He got out after a well-made 52 off 35 balls, a knock studded with seven boundaries and a six before Mitchell took over the baton and tore apart the Indian bowlers to post a challenging total.
India lose early wickets in the run chase
Chasing a mammoth 177-run target, the Men in Blue were reduced to 15/3 with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Rahul Tripathi back in the hut. While Tripathi got out for a duck, Gill and Ishan managed to score seven and four runs, respectively.
Since then, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have steadied the ship with a decent partnership for the fourth wicket. At the time of writing, the hosts were 63/3 at the end of nine overs.
Also Read: [WATCH] Ishan Kishan produces smart work to run out Michael Bracewell in 1st IND vs NZ T20I
Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.