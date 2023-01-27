[WATCH] Ishan Kishan produces smart work to run out Michael Bracewell in 1st IND vs NZ T20I

Team India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan was on target to run out Michael Bracewell in the first T20I against New Zealand at the JSCA International Sports Complex on Friday, January 27.

The incident took place in the 18th over of the Kiwi innings when Arshdeep Singh angled one delivery from round the wicket. The ball clipped Daryl Mitchell's thigh as he tried to slog it on the leg side. The batters set out for a single as the ball rolled over to Ishan's left side.

The keeper was quick to react and picked up the ball with one hand and hit the stumps to catch Bracewell short of his ground. The third umpire had a check, with replays showing that the batter was a few inches short of his ground.

Watch the clip here:

BCCI @BCCI



How about that for a run-out!



Watch



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-1S…



#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia Bang onHow about that for a run-out!Watch @ishankishan51 's direct-hit to dismiss Michael BracewellFollow the match Bang on 🎯How about that for a run-out! 🙌 🙌Watch @ishankishan51's direct-hit to dismiss Michael Bracewell 🔽Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-1S… #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/XqVfGSPkMm

Daryl Mitchell's late blitz guides New Zealand to 176

Asked to bat first, Finn Allen went all guns blazing at India's new-ball bowlers. Just when it looked like he was racing away with the game, Washington Sundar's double-wicket over put brakes on the free flow of runs.

However, Devon Conway held things tight from one end. The southpaw, who scored a hundred in the third ODI in Raipur, played a quickfire knock to bail the Kiwis out of danger.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty in just 26 balls by Daryl Mitchell - what a knock, he's putting on a show now. Fifty in just 26 balls by Daryl Mitchell - what a knock, he's putting on a show now.

Conway departed after a well-made 52 before India put on the brakes and had the game under control. But Daryl Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 59 off 30 deliveries, including a 27-run final over, and powered the Kiwis to 176/6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Washington was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with figures of 2/22 from his four overs. Arshdeep Singh, meanwhile, had a horror outing, conceding 51 runs from his four overs.

It will be a challenging run chase for the home side given the conditions on offer. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have opened for the Men in Blue.

Also Read: [Watch] Washington Sundar dives full-length on his right to dismiss Mark Chapman for a duck

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes