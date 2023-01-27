[Watch] Washington Sundar dives full-length on his right to dismiss Mark Chapman for a duck

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar produced a full-length dive to his right to dismiss Mark Chapman in the first T20I at the JSCA International Sports Complex on Friday, January 27.

The Men in Blue skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kiwi opener Finn Allen went all guns blazing before holing out to Suryakumar Yadav in the fifth over of the match.

The same over produced another wicket as Washington grabbed a fine catch to dismiss Chapman for a duck. The Blackcaps batter struggled against the young off-spinner before playing a drive but failed to keep it down.

Washington took one step to his right before diving full length to take the catch inches above the ground with his right hand. The umpires took a look at it before adjudging the decision in favor of Team India.

You can watch the clip here:

The Kiwis lost two wickets in the space of zero runs and were reduced to 43/2 in the fifth over. Since then, it has been Devon Conway taking on the Indian bowlers to put the New Zealand innings on track.

The southpaw, who is coming from an ODI hundred in the last game in Raipur, played a quickfire knock as the host team's bowlers found it difficult to put a brake on runs. At the time of writing, the visitors were 96/2 in 12 overs with Conway (41) and Phillips (16) in the middle.

India and New Zealand Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, and Blair Tickner.

