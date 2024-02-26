[Watch] Shoaib Bashir dismisses Jadeja and Sarfaraz off consecutive deliveries to hurt India’s chase in Ranchi 

Young England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) off consecutive deliveries to leave India in trouble at 120/5 on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday, February 26.

Chasing 192 to take a 3-1 lead in the five-match series, India resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 40/0. The overnight pair of Rohit Sharma (55) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) added 84 for the first wicket. However, once the partnership was broken, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the chase lost steam.

India went to lunch at 118/3 but slipped to 120/5 early in the second session. With the first two deliveries of the 39th over, Bashir sent back Jadeja and Sarfaraz to hurt India’s chase.

Jadeja chipped a full toss from the off-spinner straight to Jonny Bairstow at short midwicket. Sarfaraz was then caught at backward short leg as he tried to play a defensive stroke. The ball took the inside edge onto the pad and lobbed as a simple catch to Ollie Pope. The original decision was not out, but a confident Ben Stokes took the DRS to overturn the decision.

India lost their way after Jaiswal fell to Joe Root. The left-handed batter attempted to go after the spinner but ended up slicing a catch to backward point, where James Anderson took a very good diving catch.

Rohit batted well for his half-century but was caught behind off Tom Hartley's bowling as the Indian skipper went down the track and ended up edging the ball to the keeper. Even if he had not hit the ball, Rohit would have been dismissed stumped.

India were in further trouble as Rajat Patidar’s horror run in Test cricket continued. He was dismissed for a duck, caught at short leg as Bashir got another one to turn sharply.

Following Jadeja and Sarfaraz’s quick exit, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel attempted a resurrection job. At the time of writing, India were 152/5 after 49 overs.

Shoaib Bashir was positive about England’s chances after Day 3 in Ranchi

Despite England being on the back foot after Day 3 in Ranchi, Bashir had expressed confidence that the visitors could still win the match. He opined that there was plenty in the pitch for the spinners.

"Ten opportunities to take ten wickets, and on that wicket anything is possible," he asserted, while speaking to TNT at the close of play on Day.

“That pitch is deteriorating quite a bit now. We saw some pop from a good length and some roll. That's good signs for us and we're really excited,” he added.

Playing in only his second Test, Bashir starred with 5/119 in England’s first innings, while Hartley picked up 3/68.

