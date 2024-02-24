[Watch] Shoaib Bashir dismisses Rajat Patidar and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession to derail India's middle-order in 4th IND vs ENG Test

Young England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ran through India's middle order by dismissing Rajat Patidar and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession to put his side ahead on Day 2 of the 4th Test in Ranchi.

After opting to bat first, England posted a decent total of 353 on the back of a responsible century from Joe Root. Ollie Robinson (58) and Ben Foakes (47) assisted him with handy knocks.

Team India then lost their captain Rohit Sharma's wicket early with just four runs on the board. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal then shared an 82-run stand for the second wicket to stabilize the innings.

Shoaib Bashir gave England a much-needed breakthrough at this juncture by sending Gill back to the pavilion. He continued in the same vein and dismissed Rajat Patidar and Ravindra Jadeja in consecutive overs to reduce India to 130/4.

Rajat Patidar continued his lean form after another batting failure in the 4th India vs England Test in Ranchi

Rajat Patidar has been under pressure going into the fourth Test after failing to score runs in the previous two Tests. The Madhya Pradesh batter debuted in the second Test of this series in Vizag and played the next two games but is yet to make any impact with the bat.

His scores across five innings read - 32, 9, 5, 0, 17. It will be hard for Patidar to retain his place in the side if he does not make a significant contribution in the second innings of the fourth Test.

Ahead of the Ranchi Test, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour put his weight behind Rajat Patidar and expressed confidence in the batter's abilities. At the pre-match press conference, Rathour said:

“We have been having a lot of conversations with him [Patidar]. One thing he has to understand is that this is how this game works. He has been batting really well and scoring a lot of runs to get into the team.

“Two poor games don’t make him a bad player. He just had two tough games, couple of awkward dismissals, which can happen to anyone. There is absolutely no doubt that he is a good player. On his day, he will come up with an impactful innings.

