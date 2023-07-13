[Watch] Shreyas Iyer begins batting practice as he gears up to make his comeback

Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru following back surgery.

Iyer was forced to miss several key matches due to his recurring back injury. He was ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) and the crucial ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia.

Much to the delight of fans, Iyer has commenced his batting practice as he looks to be ready for his much-awaited return to cricket after a long injury-enforced layoff. Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, July 13, the batter gave fans a glimpse of his recent net session.

Shreyas Iyer was last seen in action during India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia earlier this year. He failed to make a significant impact in the red-ball rubber, mustering just 42 runs across four innings.

Shreyas Iyer reportedly won't be part of India's squad for Asia Cup 2023

While Shreyas Iyer has begun training, fans will have to wait a little longer for his comeback. According to reports, the 28-year-old is unlikely to take part in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Giving an update regarding Iyer's fitness, a source told The Times of India:

"Iyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy. His back is still giving him trouble."

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played from August 31. The continental tournament will be played in a hybrid model. Four matches will take place in Pakistan, while Sri Lanka will host the remaining fixtures.

It remains to be seen if Iyer can regain full fitness ahead of the tournament. His availability in forthcoming white-ball encounters will be very important as India look to identify their ideal combination on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The talented batter appears to be the frontrunner for the No.4 spot in India's batting order for the showpiece event.

