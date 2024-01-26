[Watch] Shreyas Iyer holes out to the deep off Rehan Ahmed's bowling in 1st IND vs ENG Test 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer missed out on converting a relatively solid start in the second session of Day 2 of the first Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Iyer had done the hard work at the start of his innings by forging a solid partnership with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket. Iyer could add only one run in the second session and was dismissed after scoring 34 runs off 57 deliveries.

He opted to play a wild slog in the 53rd over of the innings, playing on the turn after Rehan Ahmed bowled a googly. Although he got a decent connection, Shreyas Iyer managed to find Tom Hartley in the deep, who did not have to move an inch.

Watch the dismissal right here.

Iyer came out to bat at No.5 following Shubman Gill's dismissal earlier in the day. The right-handed batter's innings consisted of three fours and a six as well.

Team India are currently placed at 250/4 after 57 overs, with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja sharing the crease. Rahul is looking well-set at 79 runs off 104 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer survived Mark Wood's spell in the early stages of his innings

England skipper Ben Stokes introduced Mark Wood straightaway into the attack after Shreyas Iyer came out to the crease, considering the batter's well-documented woes against bouncers.

The speedster bowled an intense spell and even got the ball to tail in at times, but Iyer dealt with the threat relatively comfortably in the end.

With his spot potentially under threat, especially with Virat Kohli poised to return soon, the middle-order batter was in dire need of runs. KL Rahul seems a certainty in the middle order for a significant while considering the way he is playing and the form he is showing.

Shreyas Iyer, however, could not make the most of the chance and his streak of poor scores continued in Hyderabad. The batter last crossed the 50-run mark during the away series against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Will the right-handed batter be able to maintain his spot even after Virat Kohli comes back into the squad? Let us know what you think.

