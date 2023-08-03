[Watch] Shreyas Iyer practices Pilates on road to recovery from back injury 

Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is working hard to regain full fitness as he aims to make his cricketing return following a long injury layoff.

Iyer has been on the sidelines due to a back injury. He underwent successful surgery in London earlier this year, in April, and is now undergoing rehabilitation.

The talented batter has resorted to Pilates for his recovery. Pilates coach MD Sufiyan shared a video on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 2, giving fans a glimpse of Iyer's recent workout session.

Shreyas Iyer's injury ruled him out of several key matches, including India's World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia. He also missed the entire season of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

It is worth mentioning that Iyer resumed batting practice at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru last month. His fitness will be key for the Men in Blue on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as he appears to be the frontrunner for the No. 4 spot in the batting order.

Shreyas Iyer not expected to be part of India's squad for Asia Cup 2023 - Reports

The upcoming Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on August 30. The ODI continental showpiece will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as per a hybrid model.

According to recent reports, Shreyas Iyer won't feature in India's squad for the tournament as he is unlikely to be fit in time. He could make his comeback in the ODI series against Australia later this year.

As per Cricbuzz, apart from Iyer, keeper-batter KL Rahul is also not expected to recover from his injury ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. He injured his thigh while fielding during an IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Notably, India will open their Asia Cup campaign with a much-awaited clash against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.