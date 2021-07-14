[Watch] Shreyas Iyer returns to net practice after four months

In some good news for the Indian team and the Delhi Capitals (DC), Shreyas Iyer has returned to practice after an almost four-month-long hiatus from international cricket.

The middle-order batter sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in an ODI against England in March, which also ruled him out of the first half of the IPL 2021.

On Wednesday, he shared a clip from an indoor net session on his Instagram story where he could be seen practicing a couple of orthodox strokes.

96 day of recovery and he is back with his weapon .

Shreyas Iyer is racing against time to be fully fit for the second half of IPL 2021 and the subsequent T20 World Cup.

He was also named in a group of 45 players selected by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for a fitness training camp ahead of the domestic season.

Will Shreyas Iyer be handed back the DC captaincy if he returns for 2nd half of IPL 2021?

It will be interesting to see if DC, who ended the first half of IPL 2021 at the top of the points table under the leadership of stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant, hands the captaincy back to Iyer if he returns.

When asked about the same in a recent interview, Shreyas Iyer clarified that the jury was still out on the issue, and it would be the owners who'll make the decision.

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before," Iyer said on The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel.

Considering the lack of match practice for him in the past few months, Shreyas Iyer's berth in the T20 World Cup squad will depend entirely on the IPL season.

It will be intriguing to see how the 26-year-old approaches his game in the UAE, with or without the captaincy.

