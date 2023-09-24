[Watch] Shreyas Iyer roars after his century against Australia in 2nd ODI in Indore 

India's No.4 Shreyas Iyer roared as he slammed a hundred in the ongoing second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The right-handed batter's celebration captured the attention of millions, given he has missed plenty of cricket due to his back injury, having also undergone surgery for the same.

Iyer faced flak after his suicidal run out in the first ODI as he ran himself out and managed only three runs. However, he came out with intent in the second ODI, hitting as many as five boundaries in his first 20 deliveries.

Iyer also reached his century, his first ODI ton against Australia, in 85 deliveries and his half-century off only 41 balls.

Watch the celebration here:

Expand Tweet

Shreyas Iyer also shared a massive partnership of 200 off only 164 deliveries with Shubman Gill, setting the tone for a match-winning total against the Men in Yellow.

The Men in Blue are already 1-0 up in the series, having secured a five-wicket win over the Aussies in the first ODI in Mohali.

"I was in excruciating pain" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Sean Abbott. (Credits: Twitter)

Having made his long-awaited return in the Asia Cup 2023, the right-handed batter revealed that he had a nerve compression and the pain went all the way down his toe. The 28-year-old Shreyas Iyer stated:

"I had this issue for a while, but I was taking injections and going through various routes to see to it that I am steady and playing many more matches. To be precise, I had this nerve compression, basically, a slipped disc that was compressing the nerve and the pain was going all the way to the bottom of my tiny toe. It was horrendous, to be honest."

"At that point in time, I was in excruciating pain. I wasn't able to express myself properly as to what I was going through," he added.

The Men in Blue will open their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.