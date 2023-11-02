[Watch] Shreyas Iyer smashes longest six of the tournament at 106 meters in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer smoked the longest six of the 2023 World Cup at 106 meters with his straight hit in the Sri Lanka clash in Mumbai on November 2.

Struggling for form with several questions about his place in the playing XI, Iyer came out all guns blazing on the back of the platform set by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

The 28-year-old smashed his first maximum off Kasun Rajitha, followed by another big hit against Dushan Hemantha. Seeing the white cherry like a football, Iyer lofted a slot delivery outside off-stump by Rajitha over the long-on region for his third six, which was measured as the longest thus far of the tournament.

Here is a clip of Iyer's gigantic hit:

Coming off his back injury suffered earlier this year, Shreyas Iyer scored a brilliant century in the second ODI of the series against Australia before the World Cup. However, things have gone downhill for the talented batter in the showpiece event, with a lone half-century in six games before the Sri Lanka encounter.

More than the low scores, it was the manner of his dismissals to his nemesis - the short delivers, that raised a cause of concern for Team India heading into the business end of the tournament.

However, Iyer brought up a confident half-century off only 36 deliveries to repay the faith shown by the management and momentarily silence his critics.

Team India on course for a massive total against Sri Lanka

Kohli and Gill helped India recover from early trouble.

Team India are on track for a massive total against Sri Lanka as they look to maintain their unbeaten streak in the 2023 World Cup.

Coming into the game off winning all six games of the tournament thus far, the Men in Blue were rocked early with skipper and the in-form Rohit Sharma dismissed off the second delivery.

Buoyed by the early wicket, the Sri Lankan bowled created several chances against Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli but could not capitalize. They were made to pay a heavy price as the duo added 189 off 178 deliveries for the second wicket.

However, both batters missed out on their respective centuries, with Gill departing for 92 and Kohli for 88. Sri Lanka continued their comeback with the timely strikes of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, but Shreyas Iyer was unfazed at the other end, guiding India past the 300 mark.

With four overs remaining, India are well-placed for a final assault at 309/5 in 46 overs, with Iyer well-set on 62 and Ravindra Jadeja on 12. Dilshan Madushanka has been the star with the ball for Sri Lanka, with figures of 4/61 in his nine overs.

Team India are looking to win their sixth straight ODI against the Lankans and become the first side to book a place in the semi-final of the World Cup.