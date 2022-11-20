[Watch]: Shreyas Iyer trods onto his stumps and gets out hit-wicket in India's 2nd T20I against NZ

Team India have lost a wicket against the run of play as Shreyas Iyer, unfortunately, got hit-wicket in the second T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. The right-hander looked in good form and started his innings with the right intent.

However, he had to depart for 13 runs off nine balls after he trod on his stumps while trying to work a back-of-the-length delivery from Lockie Ferguson towards square leg. Iyer was livid with himself as he knew this was a great opportunity for him to score big, having gotten off to a start.

Here's the video of Shreyas Iyer's dismissal:

Team India powering through to get to the 180-run mark

The Men in Blue didn't get off to the best of starts as Rishabh Pant was dismissed for six off 13. Ishan Kishan did get off to a decent start but his 36(31) didn't give the impetus Team India needed.

This is where Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat and once again proved why he is the No.1 T20I batter in the world. Scoop shots to the fast bowlers as well as exquisite drives showed that he meant business.

The highlight of SKY's incredible knock was how he didn't let New Zealand spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner settle into a line and length. His inside-out shots over extra cover were simply incredible and the hosts' spinners had no answers.

His incredible hundred helped the Men in Blue get to 191/6 in their 20 overs and it will take an incredible batting effort from New Zealand to chase this down.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

