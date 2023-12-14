[Watch] Shubha Satheesh soaks in the applause after maiden international fifty for India on debut against England

Indian all-rounder Shubha Satheesh got off to an incredible start to her international career as she scored a fine half-century on debut in the one-off Test against England at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, December 14.

The southpaw walked out to bat in the sixth over after opener Smriti Mandhana's wicket but looked at home as she played some delightful strokes to put the pressure back on the visitors. There seemed to be a sense of satisfaction, pride, and confidence in her eyes as she raised her bat upon her maiden international fifty.

The Indian players and the support staff including head coach Amol Muzumdar were delighted to see Shubha Satheesh deliver on her promise straightaway. Here's the video of the moment she brought up her fifty:

Debutants Shubha Satheesh and Jemimah Rodrigues put India in a strong position

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur had no hesitation in batting first after winning the toss. The conditions seemed good for batting with the itch allowing free-flowing strokes. Smriti Mandhana was quick to get off the blocks but then lost her wicket against the run of play.

Shafali Verma soon followed as she was cleaned up by an absolute peach from Kate Cross. At 47/2, England sensed an opportunity for a collapse. However, India's red-ball debutants Shubha Satheesh and Jemimah Rodrigues built a strong partnership to put India in a strong position in the Test match.

The duo initially absorbed the pressure and then began to feast on almost every run-scoring opportunity. They added 115 runs for the third wicket before Shubha was dismissed for 69. Rodrigues has also notched up her maiden Test fifty before being dismissed by Lauren Bell for a 99-ball 68.

With skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia taking the field after Shubha and Jemimah's dismissals, the hosts will be hopeful that the two batters can stitch another long partnership to further strengthen India's hold on the game.