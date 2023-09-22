[Watch] Shubman Gill cleaned up by skiddy delivery from Adam Zampa for 74 in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI

In-form batter Shubman Gill was foxed by a quicker delivery by Adam Zampa to be dismissed for a magnificent 74 off 63 deliveries in the first ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

Chasing 276, Gill carried on from where he left off in the recently concluded Asia Cup by reaching his half-century in just 37 balls. He shared a breathtaking 142-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad for the opening wicket, with the latter scoring his maiden half-century.

Just when it appeared like the duo with smash centuries, Gaikwad fell plumb in front to Adam Zampa before a run-out cost Shreyas Iyer his wicket.

Following the dual wickets, Gill, in a rare lapse of concentration, misjudged the pace and the length of a slider by Zampa in an attempt to expose his stumps and play a cut shot. The ball went past his blade and knocked off-stump over to reduce India from 142/0 to 151/3 in less than four overs.

Here is a video of the Gill's untimely dismissal:

Gill has been in good form with the bat, especially in the 50-over format, this year, with over 1,100 runs at an average of 70.37 and a strike rate of 104.84. This includes four centuries and five half-centuries, including a double ton against New Zealand in 19 ODI games.

The 24-year-old was also the leading run-scorer in India's Asia Cup triumph, with 302 runs in six games at an average of 75.50 and a 93.49 strike rate. There was a phase when Gill lost his form during the West Indian tour, but the opening batter has rediscovered his best touch as Team India gears up for the upcoming World Cup at home.

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball to restrict Australia to 276

Shami proved his weight in gold on a flat Mohali wicket.

Earlier in the day, Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first on a hot afternoon in Mohali. However, the heat was soon on the Australian batter as pacer Mohammed Shami produced a brilliant spell of 5/51 off his ten overs.

Following the dismissal of dangerman Mitchell Marsh in the first over, the 33-year-old also removed a well-set Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis. The veteran pacer then completed his fifer by knocking Matthew Short and Sean Abbott to bowl the visitors out for a below-par 276 in 50 overs.

It was Shami's second five-wicket haul and his best bowling figures in ODIs. While Team India opted for Mohammed Siraj as their second specialist seamer along with the all-round option of Shardul Thakur for most of the Asia Cup, Shami has made a compelling case for his inclusion in the Indian lineup.

David Warner top-scored for the Aussies with a well-played 52 off 51 deliveries, while Steve Smith and Josh Inglis added valuable 40s. In reply, India are currently in a battle at 190/4 in 34 overs, with skipper KL Rahul and T20 specialist Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.