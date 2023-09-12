[Watch] Shubman Gill gets castled by a dream delivery from Dunith Wellalage in IND vs SL Super 4 match

Dunith Wellalage struck from his first ball, dismissing Shubman Gill with a ripper in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

India won the toss and chose to bat first against the hosts at the same venue where they thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs, less than 24 hours ago. The Men in Blue made one change to their playing XI, replacing Shardul Thakur with Axar Patel due to the dryness of the wicket.

Rohit Sharma and Gill once again got the team to a decent start, stitching together their third consecutive 50-run partnership. Coming from individual half-centuries, both batters looked at ease.

While Rohit hit the strides from the word go, Shubman Gill adopted a steady approach. He struck two boundaries during his 25-ball 19 before a wonder ball from Wellalage ended his stay in the middle.

Bowling his first ball of the match, Dunith Wellalage produced a jaffa to get the in-form batter out. It was a flighted delivery from the left-arm spinner, which dragged the batter forward. The ball spun past his bat to rattle the off-stump.

Dunith Wellalage picks up three quick wickets to stun India

Dunith Wellalage picked up three wickets in as many overs to reduce India from 80/0 to 91/3.

After dismissing Shubman Gill, Wellalage got the better of last match's centurion Virat Kohli. It was a short-pitch delivery and got stuck into the wicket on his way to the batter. Kohli couldn't keep his flick shot down, holing out to Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka.

The youngster struck once again in his next over, this time dismissing a well-set Rohit Sharma, who was batting on 53 off 48 balls. It was an arm-ball from Wellalage, which didn't rise at all after pitching. The Indian skipper stayed back to counter but the ball scooted through and beat the bat to knock over the timber.

Reeling at 91/3, the Men in Blue will require a big partnership from Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul to post a big total on the scoreboard.