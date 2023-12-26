[Watch] Shubman Gill gets caught behind after successful review by Proteas in IND vs SA 1st Test

Shubman Gill failed to deliver with the bat in the opening Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. The right-handed batter departed cheaply for just two runs off 12 deliveries, caught behind by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne as debutant Nandre Burger took back-to-back wickets for the Proteas.

Gill’s dismissal took place after a successful review by South Africa. Burger bowled back-of-length delivery that nipped down the leg side. The ball got a faint edge on the gloves before reaching the wicketkeeper down the leg side. Verreynne looked confident and asked his captain Temba Bavuma to challenge the not-out decision. The decision went in favor of the hosts.

Watch Shubman Gill’s wicket below:

At No. 3, Gill returned with figures of 6, 10, and 29 not out in his three innings during the West Indies tour earlier this year. The Punjab-born batter has failed to fill in the shoes of Cheteshwar Pujara in Tests so far. He also managed scores of 13 and 18 in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final, which India lost to Australia by 209 runs.

Shubman Gill’s wicket leaves India reeling at 24-3 against South Africa in 1st Test

Shubman Gill’s wicket left India reeling at 24-3 as South Africa dominated the first hour of the opening Test on Tuesday. India captain Rohit Sharma was the first batter to be dismissed, caught by fine leg off Kagiso Rabada. Debutant Nandre Burger then sent back Yashasvi Jaiswal, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne.

At the time of writing, India were 38/3 after 13 overs, with Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli at the crease. The duo will look to lead India’s fightback with the bat in the opening Test.

The development came as South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl. At the toss, he said:

“We'll bowl first. The wicket has been under covers. We want to use the moisture and make early inroads. Our boys have all got into reasonably fit conditions."

