[Watch] Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj spotted in Mumbai during a break from cricket field  

Team India cricketers Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were spotted in Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Gill played the recently concluded second Test against England in Vizag, while Mohammed Siraj was rested for the match after playing the first game in Hyderabad last month.

As there was a gap of more than a week for the third Test, team management allowed the players in the squad to disperse and rejuvenate themselves. They will reconvene in the leadup to the next match, which will commence on February 15 in Rajkot.

Instagram page Instant Bollywood gave fans a glimpse of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj during their time off from the field by sharing videos of them from Mumbai.

Siraj's IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also shared the following photo on their X handle to give fans a glimpse of the pacer.

"Such things teach you a lot because his career was only on the upswing until now"- Parthiv Patel on Shubman Gill's century in 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel recently opined that Shubman Gill's century in the second Test against England could be a defining moment in the youngster's Test career. During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Parthiv Patel said:

"Some centuries define your career. If you don't score a century at that time or don't play a big knock, there could probably be a break in your career. You might have to go back to domestic cricket."

"You would have to again do all the work you had done to reach here. So if you see from that perspective, this century was extremely important for Shubman Gill and the way he controlled himself."

He added:

"Such things teach you a lot because his career was only on the upswing until now. When you come down, you learn a lot, that when your career is going up, however many runs you might be scoring, how to keep that balance is extremely important."

"We never talk about the skill because we know how much skill he has but such things teach you a lot mentally not only in cricket but also in life"

