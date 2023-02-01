Watch: Shubman Gill roars to celebrate his maiden T20I century in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

India opener Shubman Gill shone in the third T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1). The right-hander slammed his maiden T20I century off just 54 balls. He scored a boundary towards the extra cover off Lockie Ferguson in the 17th over to reach the three-figure mark.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video where Gill was seen roaring after reaching his hundred. The 23-year-old also bowed down to the crowd and captain Hardik Pandya to celebrate his ton.

Watch the video of his celebration below:

After a couple of underwhelming performances of 7 and 11, the opener came out all guns blazing to score an unbeaten 126 off 63 at a strike rate of 200. His entertaining knock comprised seven sixes and 12 boundaries.

BCCI @BCCI - Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is



#TeamIndia Stat Alert- Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is Stat Alert 🚨- Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is 💪👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/8cNZdcPIpF

Gill also recorded the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is, eclipsing Virat Kohli (122*). The right-hander also became the fifth Indian batter to scored a 100 in all three formats, joining Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Gill’s ton puts India in driving seat in T20I series decider against New Zealand

Shubman Gill’s explosive batting performance helped the Men in Blue post a mammoth 234-4 in their allotted 20 overs. Rahul Tripathi scored a quickfire 44 off 22, while Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 30 and 24, respectively.

For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi and Daryl Mitchell claimed a wicket apiece. The onus will now be on the visitors as they pursue a tall target.

After leveling the series 1-1 in Lucknow, Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to win another T20I series at home after recently beating Sri Lanka 2-1.

A win will also help Team India give a fitting tribute to India Women U19 who recently won the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup. Shafali Verma and Co. have been invited by the BCCI for a felicitation ceremony at the venue.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes