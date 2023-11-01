[Watch] Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar spotted at a Jio event

Star Indian cricketer Shubman Gill was spotted with his rumored girlfriend Sara Tendulkar at a Jio event in Mumbai last night (October 31). Videos of the rumored couple have surfaced on the internet.

Shubman Gill has been rumored to be in a relationship with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara for quite some time now. Although neither of them have spoken about it publicly, fans have noticed a lot of hints about the relationship on the internet.

The latest hint is a video of them being spotted at a Jio event. Popular Instagram user Instant Bollywood uploaded a couple of reels on the platform, where Shubman and Sara can be seen.

You can watch the videos here:

The videos were shared earlier today (November 1) on Instagram. The first one has received close to 200,000 likes, while the second clip is about to hit the 100,000 likes-mark soon. Fans have also left a lot of comments under the two Instagram reels.

Shubman Gill will be in action against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup tomorrow

Shubman Gill is currently in Mumbai, prepping up for India's upcoming 2023 World Cup game against Sri Lanka. The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place tomorrow (November 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gill has had an ordinary World Cup campaign so far. He missed the first two matches due to illness, but he was back in the team for the match against Pakistan. So far, Gill has aggregated 104 runs in four matches at an average of 26. He has registered one half-century.

The pitch in Mumbai will be excellent for batting, which is why fans can expect Gill to play a big innings. The Indian team has almost qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup. Gill will aim to regain his golden touch before the knockout games.