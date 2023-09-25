[Watch] Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer play 'How well do you know your batting partner?' after India's win in Indore

Indian batters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer had a sensational outing in the second ODI against Australia in Indore on Sunday as both scored hundreds to help their team get to a mammoth total of 399/5.

The partnership between the two players was a staggering 200 runs and that showed just how good the understanding was between them. After the match, Gill and Iyer were seen playing a fun game where they would be guessing each other's boundaries, sixes, ODI hundreds, and a lot more.

Here's the video posted by the BCCI featuring Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer:

Shreyas Iyer on Shubman Gill's stunning form

Shubman Gill has already scored six ODI hundreds, in which five have come in the year 2023. Shreyas Iyer was just in awe of the way the young opener has shown consistency in converting his starts into big scores.

Here's what he had to say about Gill in the video:

"What's there to talk about, he has been sensational throughout. The way he has been converting his starts is simply outstanding and just to watch him play those strokes is mesmerizing to watch from the opposite end.

"From the bottom of my heart I hope you keep continuing this journey which you (Gill) have started and keep winning matches for India."

Iyer spoke to the reporters after the game and claimed that his hundred in Indore was one of his best innings, especially after the tough few months he had away from home.

On this, he stated:

“It was one of my finest innings especially coming out of an injury. I was eagerly waiting to come back and perform for the team. All these games we are getting before the World Cup, it is a good platform for us, especially me as I have not got a lot of games under my belt."

India ended up winning the game by 99 runs (via DLS Method).