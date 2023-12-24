[Watch] Smriti Mandhana hits the winning runs as India complete historic first-ever Test triumph over Australia 

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and batter Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten as the hosts beat Australia by eight wickets in the one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, December 24.

Mandhana came down the track to a delivery from Jess Jonassen, smashing her down the ground for a boundary to clinch the win. Jemimah at the non-striker's end walked towards the striker with a big smile and the duo shared a warm hug.

In a video posted by BCCI, head coach Amol Muzumdar and the support staff could also be seen celebrating the win. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hugged Muzumdar and it showed how much the win meant to the captain and the coach.

The Indian team also thanked the crowd gathered at the Garware stand for their appreciation and support throughout the game. Here's the video:

India dominated play on Day 4 from start to finish

The match was evenly poised at the start of the final day of the Test match with the Aussies having a lead of 46 runs and still five wickets in hand. However, Pooja Vastrakar provided the opening breakthrough by dismissing Ash Gardner.

Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad then picked up a couple of wickets each as the hosts ensured that Australia could only add 28 more runs to their overnight lead. The target of just 75 runs wasn't going to challenge the Indian team unless the visitors picked up wickets in clusters.

While Shafali Verma was dismissed in the first over, the small but effective partnership between Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana ended any glimmer of hope for Australia. Jemimah and Mandhana then got the chance to finish the game off.

It marked the end of an incredible two-week period for the hosts where they won back-to-back Tests.

