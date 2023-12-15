[Watch] Sneh Rana cleans up Natalie Sciver-Brunt with jaffer in IND-W vs ENG-W Test

India Women all-rounder Sneh Rana took the prized wicket of England Women all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Mumbai on Friday, December 15. She ended Sciver-Brunt’s hard-fought innings of 59 runs off 70 balls, which included 10 boundaries, with a peach of a delivery.

The dismissal took place in the 31st over of England Women’s first innings. Rana bowled a length ball outside off that turned a long way to beat Sciver-Brunt’s bat and crash into the off-stump. The batter looked shocked as she took a long way back to the pavilion.

With the wicket, India Women left England Women reeling at 130/7 after 30.3 overs.

Sneh Rana's India Women take 292-run first innings lead as England Women bundled out for 136

Harmapreet Kaur-led India Women took a healthy 292-run lead against England Women in their first innings as the visitors were bundled out for just 136 in 35.3 overs. None of the batters could deliver other than Natalie Sciver-Brunt.

Deepti Sharma emerged as the pick of the India Women bowlers, bagging a fifer, while Sneh Rana picked up two wickets. Renuka Singh Thakur an Pooja Vastrakar scalped one wicket apiece. The latter also produced a direct hit to send back England opener Tammy Beaumont.

Batting first, India posted 428 runs in 104.3 overs. Debutants Shubha Satheesh and Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat. Satheesh scored 69 off 76 deliveries, including 13 boundaries. Rodriges hit 68 off 99, comprising 11 boundaries. The duo added a 115-run partnership to recover India from 47/2.

Deepti Sharma and Yastika Bhatia also added half-centuries to the scorecard. Sharma contributed 67 off 113, including one maximum and 10 boundaries. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter added 66 off 88, comprising one six and 10 fours. Together, they shared a 116-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sneh Rana also chipped in with scores of 49 (81) and 30 (73), respectively.

Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell starred with the ball for England Women, bagging three wickets apiece. Kate Cross, Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean took one wicket each.

